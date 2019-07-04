Popular actress Samantha Akkineni got an overwhelming reception from the students as she visited Raghu College in Vizag on Wednesday evening. The star participated in a special event held at the college to promote her upcoming film Oh Baby. She was accompanied by the film’s director BV Nandini Reddy.

Interacting with the students, Samantha shared her love for Vizag and recollected that the success meet of her first film was held in the city. Talking about the film, the actress believed Oh Baby will stand out as one of the best films of her career. She further suggested every student watches the film with his/her mother.

Later, Samantha listened to a few letters read out to her by the Raghu College students and also clicked selfies with a few of her fans, who were visibly moved into a frenzy after meeting their favourite superstar.

Oh Baby, which will be hitting the screens on 5 July, is a Telugu fantasy comedy films and comes as the official remake of South Korean film Miss Granny. Bankrolled by Suresh Productions, the film stars Samantha Akkineni, Lakshmi, Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad and Rao Ramesh among others. The movie essays the story of a 70-year-old single mother (played by Lakshmi) who miraculously turns into a 24-year-old woman (played by Samantha).