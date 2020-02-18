Nithiin to star in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun

Actor Nithiin will soon be starring in the Telugu remake of hit Hindi movie Andhadhun. The remake rights were bought by producer and distributor Sudhakar Reddy, who is Nithiin’s father, back in 2019. The movie is set to go on floors soon, and will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi under Nithiin’s home banner ‘Shresht Movies.’

Reports suggest that the team is planning for a December release in 2020. There are no official reports revealing the rest of the cast and crew for the Telugu remake of Andhadhun.

It may be noted that the Tamil rights of the celebrated movie were bought by Thiagarajan and is being directed by Mohan Raja. Reportedly, Thiagarajan’s son and actor Prashanth will be reprising the role of Ayushmann Khurana in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun.

Written and directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. The movie is centered on the life of a visually impaired pianist and ended up winning accolades from audiences and critics alike. Made on a budget of Rs 32 crore, the movie raked in over 100 crores at the box office in 2018. The film went onto win the National Award for Best Film in 2019. Ayushmann Khurrana too bagged a National Award for his commendable performance as the protagonist.