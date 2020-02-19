Coronavirus Outbreak: 35 Andhra techies return to Vizag after quarantine period in Delhi

35 Andhra techies, who were evacuated from Wuhan in China, have now been sent home to Vizag. On Tuesday, they were discharged from the quarantine facility in Delhi after their tests for coronavirus came negative. The health officials had carefully investigated the evacuees’ condition for two weeks at the facility.

The group of software professionals was brought to New Delhi via special Air India flights from Wuhan in January. The flights were sent to the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, by the Indian Government, to evacuate a group of Indians, including the Andhra techies, stuck in the locked-down city. As part of the procedure, that was conducted in two separate operations, 640 Indian nationals, and 7 Maldivians, were evacuated from Wuhan.

All 647 of them were sent to quarantine facilities run by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Indian Army in New Delhi. These 35 techies who returned to Visakhapatnam were part of this group. Officials stated that 20 of them belong to Vizag, and others hail from various parts of northern Andhra Pradesh.

The two Telugu states were left in a panic, in January this year, as the news of 58 techies stuck in Wuhan surfaced. However, official statements from the techies, confirming that they were being taken care of by their employer, provided some respite to their parents. The deadly coronavirus originated in central China and has killed more than 1800 people so far.