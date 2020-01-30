Vizag youth stuck in Coronavirus epicentre: Several youngsters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who went to China as staff of Panel Optodisplay Technology Private Limited (POPTL), are known to be stranded in the locked-down city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak. Of the individuals from the Telugu states stuck in the Chinese city, at least 30 belong to Vizag.

It may be noted that Wuhan has been sealed off by the authorities for over a week now, to contain the spread of the deadly disease that has already claimed over 150 lives and affected thousands of people. In addition to canceling the public and private transport leaving Wuhan, the authorities have also blocked the highways out of the city.

The youngsters, all B.Tech graduates, went to China last August to train at China Star Opto-Electronics Technology in Wuhan. The training was originally scheduled to be completed by 23 February, following which, they were expected to return to India. However, with the outbreak of Coronavirus over the past few weeks, things have taken an unexpected turn for the Vizag youngsters. While the company initiated steps to send the Indians back home, the process couldn’t be completed as the city was shut down from 23 January, thereby causing the parents to worry about the wellbeing of their children. The company though has given an assurance that measures are being taken for the safety of the employees.

Earlier, the parents sought the support of Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana in bringing wards back to the city. Responding to the same, the YSRCP leader wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help the stranded ones at the earliest. Nagari MLA Roja too assured help in evacuating the youngsters from Wuhan.