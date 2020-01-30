The deadly Coronavirus epidemic that has claimed over 170 lives in China has spread to several countries in the world. In the latest, it has now been confirmed that a medicine student from Kerala has been affected by the virus, marking the first case of Coronavirus in India. The patient was a student at Wuhan University in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the deadly disease first broke out.

As per reports from the hospital authorities, the patient has been kept in isolation and is being closely monitored. The Health Minister of Kerala, KK Shailaja, called a meeting with the state’s health secretary and other officials from the Directorate of Health Services to take stock of the situation.

Apart from the patient who has tested positive for the virus, a person each from Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram districts and three from Ernakulam district in Kerala have been kept in isolation, as they too are suspected to be affected by the virus.

Health authorities in India have placed several people under medical watch, as a precautionary measure for Coronavirus. Airport authorities have been displaying advisories and screening passengers arriving from China for symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

Symptoms to watch out for:

Patients infected by the Coronavirus exhibit flu-like symptoms including cold, cough, sore throat, running nose and chest congestion.

Precautions to be taken for Coronavirus:

1. Keep hands clean, wash frequently with alcohol-based cleansers or soaps.

2. Sanitize frequently used gadgets including phones/earphones and laptops with alcohol swabs.

3. Avoid consumption of raw/partly cooked meat and vegetables.

4. Avoid direct contact with wild/farm animals.

5. Avoid direct contact with those affected by flu-like symptoms.

6. Stay hydrated, aerated drinks must be avoided.

7. Seek professional medical help if symptoms persist.