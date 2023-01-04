2023 has just begun, and all production houses have started announcing new movies and projects that will be released this year. Fans of these Telugu actors are eagerly waiting to see their role models on screen and create new box office records. Take a look at these upcoming Telugu movies in 2023.

List of upcoming Telugu movies in 2023 that have us all eagerly waiting.

#1 Shankuntalam

The epic love story starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role will be releasing in February. The Telugu actress took to her social media handle to announce the same. After battling with her health issues, the actress will finally be hitting the theatres on 17 February 2023. The movie is also expected to release in 3D in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will be starring opposite Samantha.

#2 Nani30

Wishing everyone a very happy new year, actor Nani announced his thirtieth movie, directed by Shouryuv and starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead female role. A short glimpse of the movie was released on 1 January 2023, with no exact release date announced. But if sources are to be believed, the movie can be expected in the early second half of 2023. The movie is produced by Mohan Cherukuri, Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Murthy K S under a new banner Vyra Entertainments.

#3 SSMB28

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Mahesh Babu’s 28th film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The action entertainer will see the combination of Mahesh and Trivakram after 11 years. The movie is expected to release on 28 April 2023. Thaman S will be producing the music.

#4 Amigos

After a massive hit with Bimbisara, Kalyan Ram will be back on the big screen, with Amigos releasing on 10 February 2023. The first look of the movie was released on social media by the actor on Monday. According to sources, the actor will be seen in a dual role again. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this entertainer directed by Rajendra Reddy.

Also read: 5 OTT web series releasing this week of January to welcome the New Year with

#5 Bhola Shankar

Coming back with yet another remake, senior actor Chiranjeevi will be seen on the big screen on 14 April 2023. Tamannah and Keerthy Suresh will be playing the lead female roles in the official remake of Vedalam directed by Meher Ramesh. The actor who will be releasing Waltair Veerayya for this Sankranti was last seen in Godfather, a remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more entertaining updates.