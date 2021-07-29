Shanmukha Priya has become a heartthrob at the Indian Idol Season 12. Known for her exceptional operatic and yodeling skills, the 18-year-old loves to experiment with her performances. She has been making Vizag proud by winning the hearts of the judges and guests at Indian Idol. With every passing episode, Shanmukha Priya has only upped her contention for the title, and not a week passes without a special mention of her exceptional performances.

With a splendid track record and soulful performances, here are the ten instances from Indian Idol 12 that increase Shanmukha Priya’s chances of winning this season’s Indian Idol title.

#1 In the Bappi Lahari Special episode, India’s noted singer and composer Bappi Lahari, went on record to tell that he is Shanmukha Priya’s fan. Later on, while she set the stage on fire with her electrifying performance on the songs “Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja” and “Super Dancer Aaye Hai”, Omung Kumar, was impressed with her exceptional operatic and yodeling skills and said that he wants to make a whole film with her. He also drew a sketch of Shanmukha Priya and presented it to her.

#2 In the Karishma Kapoor Special episode, when the Yodeling Queen of Vizag sang the song “Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar”, from Raj Kapoor’s classic film Anari (1959), Karisma Kapoor was mightily impressed with her singing. She further went on to say, “Thank you for singing this beautiful song of my grandfather on my request. It was so soothing and relaxing. It brought back a lot of memories and emotions.”

#3 In the Monsoon Special episode of Indian Idol Season 12, Shanmukha Priya sang the famous song “Cham! Cham! Cham!”, and as usual, she got the attention of the judges and co-participants alike. While judge Sonu Kakkar said, “We are so so so proud of you”, Anu Malik put her to the task. In the end, while Shanmukha Priya was able to match every note in the task, Anu Malik complimented her by saying that he had seen numerous singers follow Sargam by writing but, never before had he witnessed someone sing Sargam at the pace Shanmukha Priya did.

#4 In the Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Sawant Special episode, legendary singer Udit Narayan was impressed with Shanmukha Priya’s performance and told her that his son Aditya Narayan (who is also the host of the show) treats her like his sister, so, that makes him her father. As a gesture of the sweet bond Aditya and Shanmukha Priya share, Udit Narayan tweaked the lyrics of the famous song ‘Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega’ to ‘Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karegi, Beti Humari Aisa Kaam Karegi’ and dedicated it to her.

#5 In the Honey Singh Special episode, Shanmukha Priya chose Manali Trance, the hit EDM track, and performed in front of the actual two singers of the track- Neha Kakkar and Honey Singh. Honey Singh was mightily impressed with her performances and asked if she could perform with him. He later added that he wanted to do a song with Shanmukha Priya.

#6 In the Ajay – Atul Special episode, Shanmukha Priya sang the song ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ in her inimitable way. They were mesmerized by her performance and complimented her by saying that India was looking forward to such real talent. He also added that everyone had been searching for such talent. Shanmukha Priya was later conferred the “Performer of the Week”.

#7 In the Father’s Day Special episode of Indian Idol Season 12, Shanmukha Priya performed the song “Bhare Naina” on which she received a standing ovation from the judges. Himesh Reshammiya, one of the judges, also said “You have sung the song beautifully. I found myself being so engrossed. Not to forget, it is the first time you have sung a classical song on this platform, so hats off to you for pulling it off so flawlessly.”

#8 In the Mallika-E-lshq Rekha Special episode, Shanmukha Priya sang the song “Kaisi Paheli Zindagani’. The veteran actor fell in love with her expressions and said, “I like the way you sing with expressions, it’s great and worth watching”. Rekha also said she was proud of Shanmukha Priya’s achievements at such a young age. And added that, with the blessings of her mother, Shanmukha Priya will reach greater heights.

#9 In the Zeenat Aman Special episode, Shanmukha Priya sang the song ”Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko”, dressed as Zeenat Aman. The Bollywood icon was impressed with her and went on to say, “You sing tremendously awesome and look fabulous. The attire makes you look like a Baby Zeenat version of me”.

#10 In another episode of Indian Idol Season 12, Shanmukha Priya sang the song “Intehaan Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki”. The judges were impressed and fell short of words to describe her performance. One of the judges said that Shanmukha Priya has given birth to the song. To top it all, Neha Kakkar added that one day Shanmukha Priya will represent India on an international level.

Indian Idol 12 telecasts every weekend on Saturday and Sunday, at 9:30 PM. Here’s how you can vote for Shanmukha Priya and take her to the finale of the show.