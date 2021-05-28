Now that the voting lines have reopened and the race to the finale of Indian Idol season 12 has tightened up, all the viewers want to support their favourite contestants and make their case stronger. So far, there isn’t much to tell from the voting as the margins are really narrow. But it was revealed last week that Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal were leading the race, both being the top 2 contestants in that week and ahead of the others, albeit not by much.

Earlier, voting for Indian Idol 12 used to happen on the SonyLiv website/app where users could sign in and register their vote. But now, the whole voting process has been shifted to Firstcry’s app and website. Those who wish to vote for their favourite contestants can visit Firstcry and register their vote there.

Here’s how you can vote for your favourite Indian Idol contestants and save them from elimination:

Go to the Firstcry app (It can be downloaded from Google Play Store) or www.firstcry.com

At the app or the website, login to Firstcry with your email id or Facebook account.

Then, go to the search bar and type “Indian Idol voting”. You will be redirected to the Indian Idol voting page.

Under the Indian Idol banner, click on the ‘VOTE NOW’ button.

On the next page, you will be asked to enter your personal details like name, date of birth, gender, etc. Once you’ve done that, you can tick the “I agree to the Terms and Conditions” box and click the ‘Next’ button.

Then, you’ll be shown the images of all the Indian Idol contestants with their names. All you have to do is click on the image of the contestant you want to vote for to cast your vote.

Every user is given a total of 50 votes to cast which can be utilised to vote for a single contestant or to split amongst multiple contestants, as per the user’s choice. Voting lines on Indian Idol remain open from 8 PM to 12 AM on Saturday night.

These are the Indian Idol contestants who you can vote for from now on:

Anjali Gaikwad Arunita Kanjilal Ashish Kulkarni Mohd. Danish Nihal Tauro Pawandeep Rajan Sawai Bhatt Sayli Kamble Shanmukha Priya

In the next episode of Indian Idol 12, which is on Saturday, 29 May 2021 at 9:30 PM, male contestants will be pitted against female contestants in a special Boys vs Girls episode.