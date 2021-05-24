Season 12 of Indian Idol is quickly drawing to an end and the finale of the show is coming closer. We still have 9 contestants in the running and the battle’s so close, it’s risky to bet who will come out on top. Week after week, these 9 contestants have given stellar performances and impressed the judges and viewers both. But now that voting lines of Indian Idol have reopened, two of the contestants seem to have a bit of an edge over the others.

This all came to light on Sunday’s episode of Indian Idol which had a puff of romance in the air. On the Romance special episode, legendary Bollywood singers Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal were invited as guests to watch the contestants sing some of their most successful songs. Naturally, with the theme of romance, the contestants performed in pairs. The contestants sang popular romantic songs from the 90s like “Dheere Dheere Se”, “Tujhe Dekha To”, “Jeeyein Toh Jeeyein”. Contestants like Shanmukha Priya and Sawai Bhatt showed completely different sides of themselves in these performances.

While the judges were mightily impressed with all the performances by contestants, the duet sung by Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal turned out to be the highlight of the Indian Idol episode. After the performance, Arunita had a thoughtful surprise for Pawandeep- his two sisters had come to meet him.

At the end of the episode, the host Aditya Narayan revealed that Pawandeep and Arunita had been the two top-voted contestants of the week. The finale of Indian Idol 12 is coming close and no one knows who’s going to win. But Pawandeep and Arunita have certainly made their case and are now strong contenders for the title.

Now that the voting lines have reopened, here’s how you can vote for your favourite Indian Idol contestant.