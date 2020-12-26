The much-loved singing reality show, Indian Idol, has returned with the twelfth season to entertain music lovers across the country. Hosted by singer-actor, Aditya Narayan, the TV show features Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya as the jury. With the theme, Ab Mausam Phir Hoga Awesome, the grand premiere took place last week with its top 15 contestants. The participants progress in the show based on the marks obtained from the judges and the votes received from the audience, collectively. As we gear up to witness brilliant performances from the shortlisted contenders, the channel airing the show has dropped a video revealing the way to support your favourite singers. Here’s the detailed voting procedure to be followed to vote for your favourite contestant in Indian Idol 12.

Indian Idol 12 voting procedure:

Step-wise process for Indian Idol 12 voting:

Install SonyLIV App on Playstore or visit the website

Open the app and sign in using your Email/Facebook credentials

Click on the Indian Idol banner

Tap on the Vote now button

The images of the nominated contestants will appear next

Every user will be given 50 votes, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants. Click on the image of the contestant(s) you wish to support and cast your vote.

Voting lines are open between 8 PM and 12 AM tonight.

List of top 15 contestants of Indian Idol 12:

1) Shanmukha Priya

2) Sireesha Bhagavatula

3) Sahil

4) Nachiket Lele

5) Sayli Kishore Kambli

6) Anjali Gaikwad

7) Md. Danish

8) Ashish Kulkarni

9) Vaishnav Girish

10) Arunita Kanjilal

11) Sawai Bhatt

12) Samyak Prasana

13) Nihal Tauro

14) Anushka Banerjee

15) Pawandeep

It may be recalled that Shanmukha Priya and Sireesha Bhagavatula, both hail from Vizag. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 8 PM on Saturday and Sunday.