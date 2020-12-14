In a proud moment for Vizag, Shanmukha Priya and Sireesha Bhagavatula, both hailing from the city, have made the cut to the list of top 15 contestants at Indian Idol season 12. After impressing the judges in the theatre round, the two talents, along with 13 other shortlisted candidates, will now be vying to make it all the way at the coveted singing competition.

Shanmukha Priya was awarded the golden mic (a token for entry into the competition’s next round) during the early stages of the theatre round. Her fellow singer from Vizag, Sireesha Bhagavatula, swept the judges off their feet with her melodious rendition of the popular track ‘Kehna Hi Kya’ in Sunday’s episode, to take a spot among the top 15 contestants of Indian Idol 12.

List of top 15 contestants of Indian Idol 12:

Shanmukha Priya Sireesha Bhagavatula Sahil Nachiket Lele Sayli Kishore Kambli Anjali Gaikwad Md. Danish Ashish Kulkarni Vaishnav Girish Arunita Kanjilal Sawai Bhatt Samyak Prasana Nihal Tauro Anushka Banerjee Pawandeep

Season 12 of Indian Idol, which premiered its first episode in late November, has been receiving a thumping response from the audience. It was recently reported that the singing reality show, by Sony Entertainment Television, was among the most-watched TV shows in India in the first week of December. The submissions for the auditions of Indian Idol 12 were made online due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. While 32 contestants made it to the auditions, the figure has further been filtered down to 15 for the rounds going forward.