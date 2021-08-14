After weeks of musical performances, and wholesome entertainment, the moment has finally arrived. To mark the ending of a successful season, that will see one of 6 people crowned the title of Indian Idol 12, the grandest of finales is planned. This Sunday, the Indian Idol stage will witness a finale like never before, with 12 hours of entertainment and competitive singing. While 5 of the contestants will face disappointment after coming so close to the title, a certain someone will become the twelfth winner of Indian Idol.

With this finale, Indian Idol 12 is venturing into unexplored territory. No reality show has had a finale episode this long. Marking the 75th Indian Independence Day, on Sunday, the 6 contestants will perform about 40 acts, spanning over a period of 12 hours, starting from 12 noon. Some of the biggest names in the Indian Music Industry will grace this episode and encourage the contestants through this gruelling musical marathon.

For the 12-hour finale, host Aditya Narayan will join hands with Jay Bhanushali to add to the playful banter. Judges Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar will also get their rock-on and entertain the audiences with their performances. During the episode, a special guest will play a trivia game with the contestants. Also, ex-contestants of this show, from this season or the previous ones, are also expected to feature during the finale in some capacity to motivate the finalists.

Excited about the finale, Himesh Reshammiya shared, “The 12-hour Grand Finale of Indian Idol Season 12 is a testament to celebrating music in the most entertaining manner. I have had a wonderful stint as a judge on this show, and it makes me very proud to see the level of talent and the preparedness that they come with on a reality show. It’s a tough choice between the 6 finalists and I can’t wait to see who finally lifts the trophy this season. I am confident that all the contestants will get a lot of work in the industry or make their mark independently in the future.”

On the other hand, Sonu Kakkar gave insight into how the finalists might be feeling right now. “I have been a contestant myself on a reality show, in my early days, and I can relate to the struggle and anticipation that comes with it. Watching some of the contestants standing strong, through their tough lives yet aiming to fulfil their singing dreams, from such close quarters, has been quite heart-warming for me. They are all stars in their own right already and I am sure the music industry, and music lovers, will shower them with love beyond the show.”

Talking about how this season has fared, Head – Content, Sony Entertainment Television and Digital Business, Ashish Golwalker, said, “We are delighted with how this season of Indian Idol has kept the audience engaged and entertained during these trying times. Celebrating the legacy of the show, with a power-packed grand finale, seemed like a perfect fit. We are delighted to flag off the celebrations of the 75th year of our country’s Independence with this musical extravaganza. In a first, we will be showcasing a 12-hour star-studded finale with highly entertaining & engaging performances and we are looking forward to maximising viewer engagement. The Top 6 finalists have had an incredible journey through the season and we want this last mile to be a memorable one – not just for the contestants but for the audience alike. It’s a tough choice between these 6 contestants!”

The twelfth season of Indian Idol has been unique in many ways. For one, the show was struck by Covid-19 when contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni, along with host Aditya Narayan and judge Neha Kakkar, tested positive for the virus. Not just that, the show also had to change its judge lineup when Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar left, making way for Anu Malik, Manoj Muntashir and Sonu Kakkar. For the longest time in between, the show witnessed no elimination.

Through all the turmoil, various contestants made a strong case for themselves, especially Shanmukha Priya who impressed everyone with her performances every other weekend. Now, with 6 contestants left standing, there’s still no clear favourite and anyone might win.

The 12-hour grand finale of Indian Idol Season 12 will be telecast from 12 noon onwards on 15 August 2021 on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLiv. Don’t forget to watch the episode and see who lifts the coveted trophy.