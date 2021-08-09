The people of Vizag rejoice as Shanmukha Priya enters the Indian Idol 12 finale. In a twist-filled Semi-Final episode, the finalists for the title were announced on Sunday by host Aditya Narayan. Filmmaker Karan Johar had graced the Indian Idol stage in this weekend’s episode. All the contestants sang popular songs from his films and wowed him over.

As the episode came to an end, the viewers received a surprise as no elimination was announced and all 6 contestants were declared as finalists of Indian Idol 12. Aditya Narayan also revealed that the votes received by contestants in this episode will carry over for the finale, which is scheduled to take place next week.

About the semi-final episode

This episode was conducted as a Semi-Finale episode before the grand one next week. Vizag’s supergirl, Shanmukha Priya, gave an energetic performance on the songs ‘Kurban Hua’ and ‘Love You Zindagi’, shifting from the retro rock music she usually sings.

Karan Johar was amazed by Shanmukha Priya’s skills. “The way you sang Kurban Hua, which is a rock song, you are simply a bona fide rockstar! You are the next Sunidhi Chauhan of India.” Weighing in on the online trolling that Shanmukha Priya has been subjected to, Karan Johar shared his own experience, “For years, I have been the way I am, dressed how I wanted to, did what I want but every morning, I’d wake and I’d received such online abuse that it would ruin my day.” Then, he asked Shanmukha’s mother to not worry about her daughter and said that Shanmukha is India’s daughter.

During the episode, contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan were both asked by Karan Johar to record for his company Dharma Productions. He also dished some secrets from his most famous films; Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

With the grand finale of Indian Idol 12 only a week away, the title is getting intense. There’s no clear winner appearing and all 6 contestants have an equal chance to win.

Here are the 6 finalists of Indian Idol 12:

#1 Pawandeep Rajan

#2 Arunita Kanjilal

#3 Sayli Kishore Kamble

#4 Nihal Tauro

#5 Md. Danish

#6 Shanmukha Priya

The 12-hour finale of Indian Idol Season 12 will be telecast on 15 August 2021, Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLiv. Here’s how you can vote for your favourite contestant and make them the winner.