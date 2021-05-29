Considering the ongoing pandemic situation, and the rise in Covid-19 cases, especially in crowded areas, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials have decided to ban the sale of meat and seafood on Sundays. While the ban on selling meat started last Sunday, in a release, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana informed the public that similar guidelines would follow this Sunday as well. The decision was taken in order to avoid Covid-19 being a super spreader in a public place.

Quick in response to the announcement, Vizagites were not disappointed, and many individuals adopted plans of buying meat and seafood on Saturday at the local markets. Not only are the GVMC officials taking calculated steps, but netizens have also bought meat in advance to store for Sunday.

Dear Citizens of Visakhapatnam, please be informed that there will be ban on sale of meat and sea food etc on Sunday 30th May 2021. This is in view of huge gatherings observed and are becoming super spreaders. Requesting everyone to kindly cooperate. COMMISSIONER GVMC pic.twitter.com/blOVFQtJuK — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 28, 2021

On Saturday, 29 May 2021, there was a rush observed at the meat and fish markets, with people buying in huge quantities. While the officials’ main aim was to avoid gatherings, and rush at local markets, many people even ignored Covid-19 norms to be followed in public places. The meat ban has given the opportunity for the home delivery concept of meat and seafood to thrive. There are also many local shops that deliver meat on a minimum order of 1-2 kg. Only downside is that for home delivery, the individual has to order a day before.

It is learned that during the ban of meat last Sunday, many shops were found selling meat near their house, in the streets, and in colonies. To rectify such incidents, GVMC officials have also imposed fines and booked cases. With the ban on meat on Sundays, there is an increased demand for eggs. People have decided to avoid buying meat the day before and instead opted for eggs. On Sundays, shops selling eggs and rythu bazaars at wholesale rates are having long queues since 6 AM. Last week, some of the shopkeepers were also found selling eggs at high rates, and a similar situation is likely to be witnessed this Sunday.

“With the ban on meat on Sunday, we found some meat shops selling meat also for a high price. The local fish markets too demanded high prices for the regular fishes which are usually low priced on regular days,” said Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Akkayyapalem.