With the State Governments likely to extend partial curfews and lockdowns in their respective states, the Indian Railways have no option but to follow suit. East Coast Railway (ECoR), headquartered in Visakhapatnam, has decided to extend the cancellation of the following special trains with due effect.

The following special trains passing through Vizag are cancelled:

#1. Train No.08528 Visakhapatnam – Raipur daily special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 1 June 2021 to 10 June 2021

#2. Train No. 08527 Raipur – Visakhapatnam daily special train leaving Raipur from 2 June 2021 to 11 June 2021

#3. Train No. 08445 Bhubaneswar – Jagdalpur special train leaving Bhubaneswar from 1 June 2021 to 10 June 2021

#4. Train No. 08446 Jagdalpur – Visakhapatnam special train leaving Jagdalpur 2 June 2021 to 11 June 2021

#5. Train No. 08516 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 1 June 2021 to 10 June 2021

#6. Train No. 08515 Kirandul – Visakhapatnam special train leaving Kirandul from 2 June 2021 to 11 June 2021

#7. Train No. 08561 Visakhapatnam – Kacheguda special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 1 June 2021 to 10 June 2021

#8. Train No. 08562 Kacheguda – Visakhapatnam special train leaving Kacheguda from 02.06.2021 to 11.06.2021

#9. Train No. 07488 Visakhapatnam – Cuddapah special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 01 June 2021 to 10 June 2021

#10. Train No. 07487 Cuddapah – Visakhapatnam special train leaving Cuddapah from 02 June 2021to 11 June 2021

#11. Train No. 02831 Visakhapatnam – Lingampalli special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 01.06.2021 to 10.06.2021

#12. Train No. 02832 Lingampalli – Visakhapatnam special train leaving Lingampalli from 02 June 2021 to 11 June 2021

#13. Train No. 02882 Bhubaneswar – Pune special train leaving Bhubaneswar on Tuesdays i.e., on 1st and 8th June 2021

#14. Train No. 02881 Pune – Bhubaneswar special train leaving Pune on Thursdays i.e., on 3rd and 10th of June 2021

#15. Train No. 08301 Sambalpur- Rayagada special train leaving Sambalpur on 5th and 6th of June 2021

#16. Train No. 08302 Rayagada – Sambalpur special train leaving Rayagada on 5th and 6th of June 2021

The following trains passing through Vizag are being short-terminated:

#1. Train No. 08301 Sambalpur – Rayagada special train leaving Sambalpur from 1st to 4th June and 7th to 10th June 2021

#2. Train No.08302 Rayagada – Sambalpur special train will leave from Titlagarh instead of Rayagada from 1st to 4th June and 7th to 10th June. Hence there will be no service of this train between Rayagada – Titlagarh on the above dates.

#3. Train No. 02097 Bhubaneswar – Junagarh Road special train leaving Bhubaneswar from 01 June 2021 to 10 June 2021

#4. Train No.02098 Junagarh Road – Bhubaneswar special train will leave from Rayagada from 02 June 2021 to 11 June 2021 instead of Junagarh Road. Hence there will be no service of this train between Rayagada-Junagarh Road on the above dates.

All the passengers have been requested by ECoR to make note of cancellation of these special trains and plan their journeys from Vizag accordingly. Passengers have also asked to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the passengers are being advised to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

All the passengers are also advised to keep updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.