With the Central and State government extending partial curfews to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Railways have no option but to follow suit. Due to the second wave of Covid-19 infection and poor patronization of special trains, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) headquartered at Vizag has decided to extend the cancellation of special trains passing through the Visakhapatnam route.

The following Special trains passing through Vizag are cancelled:

#1 Train No.08528 Visakhapatnam – Raipur daily special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 11 June 2021 to 20 June 2021.

#2 Train No. 08527 Raipur – Visakhapatnam daily special train leaving Raipur from 12 June 2021 to 21 June 2021

#3 Train No. 08445 Bhubaneswar – Jagdalpur special train leaving Bhubaneswar from 11 June 2021 to 20 June 2021

#4 Train No. 08446 Jagdalpur – Visakhapatnam special train leaving Jagdalpur 12 June 2021 to 21 June 2021

#5 Train No. 08516 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 11 June 2021 to 20 June 2021

#6 Train No. 08515 Kirandul – Visakhapatnam special train leaving Kirandul from 12 June 2021 to 21 June 2021

#7 Train No. 08561 Visakhapatnam – Kacheguda special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 11 June 2021 to 20 June 2021

#8 Train No. 08562 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Kacheguda from 12 June 2021 to 21 June 2021

#9 Train No. 07488 Visakhapatnam – Cuddapah special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 11 June 2021 to 20 June 2021

#10 Train No. 07487 Cuddapah – Visakhapatnam special train leaving Cuddapah from 12 June 2021 to 21 June 2021

#11 Train No. 02831 Visakhapatnam – Lingampalli special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 11 June 2021 to 20 June 2021

#12 Train No. 02832 Lingampalli – Visakhapatnam special train leaving Lingampalli from 12 June 2021 to 21 June 2021

#13 Train No. 08301 Sambalpur – Rayagada special train leaving Sambalpur on 12th 13th 19th & 20th of June

#14 Train No. 08302 Rayagada – Sambalpur special train leaving Rayagada on 12th 13th 19th & 20th of June

The following Special Trains via Vizag are short terminated:

#1 Train No. 08301 Sambalpur – Rayagada special train leaving Sambalpur on 11th and from 14th to 18th June will be short terminated at Titlagarh.

#2 Train No.08302 Rayagada – Sambalpur special train will leave from Titlagarh instead of Rayagada from 11th June and from 14th to 18th June. Hence there will be no service of this train between Rayagada – Titlagarh on the above dates.

#3 Train No. 02097 Bhubaneswar – Junagarh Road special train leaving Bhubaneswar from 11 June 2021 to 20 June 2021 will be short terminated at Rayagada.

#4 Train No.02098 Junagarh Road – Bhubaneswar special train will leave from Rayagada from 12 June 2021 to 21 June 2021 instead of Junagarh Road. Hence there will be no service of this train between Rayagada – Junagarh Road.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

All the passengers are also advised to keep updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.