While the city police are making their best efforts to control the Covid-19 cases in Visakhapatnam by ensuring the enforcement of a strict lockdown, a video went viral on Saturday where it is shown that a woman argues with the city police for imposing a fine during curfew time. It was an unexpected argument for the police with a woman who allegedly abused the police who stopped her friend’s vehicle for not showing any E-pass. The incident happened on Saturday, 5 June 2021, at Rama Talkies junction when Sub-inspector, III Town Police Station D Ramu was doing vehicle checking as part of the enforcement of Covid-19 lockdown along with his staff.

According to the police, at around 5:20 PM, 26-year-old A Raj Kumar was travelling towards Rama Talkies on his two-wheeler when SI Ramu stopped him at the junction and enquired about his movement during lockdown. Working as a sales promoter in Bata Showroom in Siripuram, he failed to show any E-pass, ID proof or give any proper explanation for his movement. He was imposed under the 179 MV act and was let go.

Later, at 5:40 PM, the man came back to the Visakhapatnam police check-post along with a woman named Lakshmi Aparna who then argues with the police. She said that Raj Kumar was his friend and she told that her friend came to pick her up at the Apollo pharmacy, where she was working. “Despite explaining about the situation where he did not tell the reason for him moving during curfew hours, the woman did not listen. When we questioned the woman, she started using abusive language, insulting the police staff doing duty at the spot and refused to leave the spot”, said SI Ramu about the incident. Even the Apollo staff tried to intervene, asking her not to go on an argument, stopping her from misbehaving with police staff.

With the available woman police staff, the woman was taken into custody. A case has been registered under Cr No 356/2021 U/s 332, 353, 188, 269, 270 r/w 34 IPC and Sec 51(b)DM Act on Lakshmi Aparna and her friend Raj Kumar for obstruction of duties of a public servant and disobedience of the Disaster Management Act.