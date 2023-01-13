In an era where Tollywood star actors, in their prime, are taking a minimum of two years to release a movie, Megastar Chiranjeevi, at 67, has demonstrated exemplary dedication by treating his fans with three films in a span of just eight months. Despite the previous two barely crossing the breakeven mark, his Sankranti release, Waltair Veerayya, had a higher pre-release business than Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Released this morning, Waltair Veerayya was directed by KS Ravindra, aka Bobby, and starred Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catharine Tresa, Rajendra Prasad, Bobby Simha, and Prakash Raj in crucial roles.

Read on for a spoiler-free review of Waltair Veerayya.

The movie opens in the Mareudumilli forest, where a flight carrying a notorious criminal crash lands. When his gang decimates the entire Maredumilli Police Station, a righteous and honest cop (Rajendra Prasad) seeks justice for the murdered police officers. The story then pans to the port city of Visakhapatnam, where Chiranjeevi is introduced as Waltair Veerayya, the hotshot of Jalaripeta. The rest of the first half revolves around how the protagonist gets on a mission to capture the drug mafia kingpin and meets Athidhi (Shruti Haasan). The action-packed interval is one of the major highlights of the movie, with several plot twists and an energetic background score. Director Bobby proved his mettle with Chiranjeevi’s introduction scene and comedy sequences, which give the audience a much-needed light-hearted experience.

Cut to the second half, a few years before the first half’s timeline, the director doesn’t make the audiences wait long to introduce Ravi Teja as ACP Vikram Sagar, who gets transferred to Vizag. A strict and fearless cop, Vikram Sagar gets into action from the word go and begins his hunt for drug smugglers. The sequences between the protagonists work out very well and are a sight for sore eyes on the big screen, especially their camaraderie in the Poonakaalu Loading song. Chiranjeevi proves his ease and expertise in comedy tracks, and his dialogue delivery in the local fishermen’s slang is enjoyable. The rest of the movie shows how Veerayya completes his mission and brings the ruthless drug lord to justice.

Also read: Veera Simha Reddy review: Balakrishna and SS Thaman drive Gopichand’s mass entertainer

Waltair Veerayya is an all-round experience with all the elements of a proper commercial and youth entertainer. From neatly-composed dance numbers to comedy sequences and high-octane fights, director Bobby leaves no aspect unexplored and impresses every moviegoer. Nevertheless, the film has its own defects, with a slightly prolonged second half making the audience impatient for the climax. While Shruthi Haasan’s role contributes her bit to the plot, Catherine Tresa remains a glam addition with no real significance.

Apart from the Boss Party and the title song, the remaining compositions create no impact either with the visuals or the tunes. The cinematography contributes majorly to the important scenes, but Devi Sri Prasad’s background scores don’t really strike a chord.

Overall, Waltair Veerayya is a routine yet decent theatrical experience that caters well to all sorts of audiences. The film is an absolute treat for Chiranjeevi’s fans and an average affair for a general viewer.

Yo! rating: 3/5

If you have watched it in the theatres, let us know your review of Waltair Veerayya. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.