After a gap of three years, the Sankranti festive season was graced by much-awaited star-studded films, leaving cinephiles and fans overjoyed. Taking us all on a trip to our childhood days, the box office witnessed the clash of the yesteryear archrivals, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna. While the former made a grand comeback with KS Ravindra’s Waltair Veerayya, the latter continued his hit streak with Veera Simha Reddy, directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Adding fuel to this fire, Kollywood biggies Vijay and Ajith locked horns with Varisu (Vaarasudu in Telugu) and Thunivu (Thegimpu in Telugu) and lit up the theatres in Tamil Nadu. The Telugu dubbed versions of these two fared decently in the Telugu states as well.

With entertaining narratives that pulled family audiences to the theatres, the Sankranti releases enjoyed exceptional box-office numbers, making it hard to judge the winner. Though the reviews pointed out several flaws and negative aspects, the festive season granted Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy houseful screens throughout the first weekend. The gross collections of these films moved past the 100 crore mark, as per an announcement by producers Mythri Movie Makers, testifying the hold these veteran stars have on the family audience.

For their post-theatrical streaming, the makers of Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy, Varisu, and Thunivu have already sealed the OTT platform. Below are the details.

Waltair Veerayya OTT platform- Netflix

Veera Simha Reddy OTT platform- Disney Plus Hotstar

Varisu OTT platform- Amazon Prime Video

Thunivu OTT platform- Netflix

