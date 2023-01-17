India is a land known for its diversity. In all aspects of life, culture, language and even religions, our country is one of the most varied environments. Many world religions have a prominent place in our country, one of them being Buddhism. With Odisha being the birthplace of Buddhism, it is no wonder that Andhra Pradesh, its border state, possesses many remnants of the religion’s influence. Buddhism is said to have been around for more than 2,000 years in this part of South India, with records of the religion dating back as far as 400 B.C. Many Buddhist heritage sites exist to this day In Andhra Pradesh and offer a perspective into the life and culture surrounding Buddhism.

Here is a list of 5 Buddhist heritage sites to visit in Andhra Pradesh to experience the religion’s origins.

Salihundam

Seated atop a hill right on the southern bank of the Vamsadhara River, the remnants that can be seen at Salihundam today most likely date back to the 2nd century A.D. The site was discovered in 1919 by Gigudu Venkata Rama Murthy. Salihundam has existed for many centuries and shows the various stages that Buddhism has gone through over time. There is a museum at the entrance that has many artefacts that were dug up from the site for those interested in finer details. The closest major city to Salihundam is Vizag. It is 139 kilometres away.

Guntupalli

The cave monuments at Guntupalli are believed to predate even the Ajanta and Ellora caves of Maharashtra. The rock-cut temple has been dated back to the 2nd or 3rd century A.D. Dignaga, the famous Indian philosopher is said to have spent a considerable amount of time meditating in these caves. The closest big city to Guntupalli is Vijayawada. It is 10 kilometres away.

Kotturu

As with all Buddhist sites, the site at Kotturu has both Stupas and a rock cave. It lies along the banks of the river Sarada. Much is still being discovered about this site as excavations are still going on. The rock-cut caves at the site are believed to have been used by Buddhist monks as far back as the 1st century B.C. The closest major city to Kotturu is Vizag. It is 179 kilometres away.

Kodavali

Believed to be around 2,300 years old, this site is a reminder of the golden era of Buddhism. The site was discovered in the 1880s by Robert Sewell and Alexander Rea. The first find was a Buddhist rock edict in Brahmi script. The edict is believed to date back to the 2nd century A.D. The closest major city to Kodavali is Visakhapatnam. It is 128 kilometres away.

Amaravati

The stupa and monastery at this site were originally built during the reign of Ashoka. The site was of great importance to Buddhists at the time for pilgrimage and holy learning. Much of the artefacts from this site were moved to museums in India and Britain during the rule of the British Raj. The closest big city to Amaravati is Vijayawada. It is 18 kilometres away.

