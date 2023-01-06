According to the hints being dropped by various YSRCP leaders, the capital of Andhra Pradesh will likely shift to Vizag from Amaravati by April or May 2023 after the Budget Session. In a recent interaction with the media, Member of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana reiterated the same.

The Andhra Pradesh Government has been keen on shifting the capital to Vizag and has also allocated necessary government buildings for offices. Officials who announced the same also stated that sufficient infrastructure is available, and more offices will be built in a phased manner. Satyanarayana stated that the Chief Minister will initially work out of his camp office, and construction of necessary offices will soon begin.

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that shifting the capital is inevitable if everything goes as per the schedule earlier this week. He added that the Supreme Court hearing is at the end of January 2023, and the party is strongly expecting a favourable outcome for three capitals in Andhra Pradesh.

Other members of the party also stated to the media that the Chief Minister’s office is being readied at Rushikonda. In contrast, another member stated that YSRCP District Office will be converted into a party office with a 24×7 call centre.

Also read: Visakhapatnam: Sankranti special buses to run from 6 January

It may be remembered that in the past, Minister of Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath stated that the decision of capital is not in the hands of a few selfish people and reiterated that the capital needs to be built in a developed area and not in rural areas.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more city updates.