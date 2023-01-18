With only a few hits and the least success rate, 2022 was a forgettable year for the Hind Film Industry. Despite projects such as Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 giving their best to rekindle the fire at the Bollywood box office, filmmakers failed miserably to impress moviegoers. The fact that movies from the South Indian industries dominated direct Bollywood projects in the north speaks volumes about the struggles the industry faced in the last 12 months. Moving forward, the makers of Hindi movies will look to up their game this year to prove their mettle and will also target digital platforms to reach a wider range of viewers. Kicking off the change in trend, the OTT platforms are releasing several well-acclaimed Hindi movies in January. Make sure to check them out for some quality content.

Here are 6 Hindi movies releasing in January 2023 on OTT platforms that you cannot miss.

Mission Majnu

Inspired by the tense condition between India and Pakistan during the 1970s, this spy thriller follows the story of an Indian RAW field agent. After being sent to find out about a nuclear project in Pakistan, agent Amandeep Singh has to navigate the difficulties of his work and look after his blind girlfriend. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 January 2023

Drishyam 2

Following where the previous movie left off, Drishyam 2 is just as thrilling and will keep you anxious with every new scene. As the family’s dark secret gets uncovered, it is up to Vijay once again to do his best to protect his family. Starring the same as before and directed again by Nishikant Kamat, this movie proves to be as nail-bitingly exciting as the first part.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 13 January 2023

Thai Massage

A man who has been celibate for all his life begins to understand that there is much to live that he has to experience before he dies. Laugh along to this hilarious interpretation of a coming-of-age story. The movie stars Gajraj Rao, Anurita Jha, Divyenndu, Jennifer Piccinato and others. It was directed by Mangesh Hadawale.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 7 January 2023

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld

Every major city in the world has some organized crime racket going on. Mumbai in the 1970s was the scene of one of the biggest organized crime mobs the country has ever seen. Dawood Ibrahim was the most well-known name in the midst of this atmosphere. This documentary follows the efforts of the Mumbai Police to try and take down one of the most powerful crime syndicates our country has ever seen.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 January 2023

Uunchai

Uunchai is a Hindi adventure film directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Three friends – Amit, Om and Javed trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil their friend Bhupen’s last wish, and it turns out to be an emotional and spiritual journey for the trio. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 6 January 2023

Mister Mummy

This movie is not your average comedy drama. With a twist that will leave you shocked and amused, Mister Mummy is must watch for those who like a bit of twisted humour. The story is about a couple who have opposing views on children being met with an unexpected surprise. It stars Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh and Mahesh Manjrekar. It was directed by Shaad Ali.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 13 January 2023

