At a meeting held at Vizag on Sunday by the Air Travellers Association (ATA), Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries and IT, Gudivada Amarnath, informed that the flights to Sri Lanka will resume from July. The minister took part in the ‘Visakha Connect and Tourism Mega Meet’ organized by ATA. Additionally, he added that strong efforts are being put by the government to revitalise the flights to other international tourist destinations.

Speaking on the occasion, the IT Minister informed that apart from the flights to Sri Lanka, services to Malaysia and Bangkok, from Vizag, will be brought back soon. He also informed that the World Economic Forum to be held between 22 to 26 May 2022 at Davos will be a great platform to discuss various issues related to agriculture, tourism, education, health, and others. Further, he added that the AP Government will be putting forward various proposals to bring in investments to the state.

The minister said that Vizag will be promoted as a beach IT hub and that the government is working towards achieving the goal. He added that the improvement in air connectivity will ensure the overall development of the city. Vizag Airport Director, K Srinivasa Rao, mentioned that the air traffic of the airport is steadily recovering from the COVID-19 effect. ATA President D Varada Reddy and former Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, GSN Raju, were also present during the meeting.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.