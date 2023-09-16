On Friday, 15 September 2023, a bus carrying a team of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) corporators met with an accident in Jammu. As per sources, a brake failure is said to be the reason for this accident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the mishap.

The corporators, on their study tour, were travelling on four buses. Due to a sudden brake failure, one of the buses collided with another and bumped into a footpath. After the accident at Jammu, an alternate bus was immediately arranged for the GVMC corporators to continue their tour.

It is recalled that a team of GVMC officials, headed by Visakhapatnam Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, visited Srinagar earlier this week on a study tour. As a part of the seven-day tour, the corporators are scheduled to visit several municipalities in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab. During the Srinagar Municipal Corporation visit, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu briefed them about the various works undertaken in the areas of sanitation, cleanliness, city development, and others.

The study tour will culminate on Sunday, 17 September 2023.

