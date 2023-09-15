In a scary incident, a private jet inbound from Visakhapatnam skidded off the flyover at the Mumbai Airport, resulting in a fatal crash on Thursday, 14 September 2023. The flight, VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL, had five passengers and three crew members on board at the time of this shocking accident on Runway 27 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The eight persons on board suffered injuries, and no casualties were reported. The heavy rainfall, which resulted in a wet runway, was ascertained as the cause of this skid. As per the reports, the visibility at the time of the accident was 700mm. The crash of the Visakhapatnam-Mumbai private jet happened at around 5:08 PM.

This unfortunate incident resulted in the diversion of several Mumbai-bound flights. Normal operations resumed after the airport authorities cleared the debris and conducted safety checks.

