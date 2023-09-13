On Tuesday, 12 September 2023, the police arrested two men who staged a protest at the Visakhapatnam International Airport against the arrest of TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. The two passengers landed at the airport on a Hyderabad flight last night and held placards that read “Save Democracy.”

One of the arrested men was identified as Adari Kishore Kumar. The two demanded the intervention of Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer into the skill development scam case, which points to CBN as the primary accused. Videos of the two men displaying their protest against the arrest of the TDP head Chandrababu Naidu at the Visakhapatnam Airport went viral on social media platforms.

It is recalled that the Criminal Investigation Agency (CID) arrested the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in a skill development scam case a few days ago. As per the CID reports, the TDP leader facilitated the siphoning of over 330 crores to shell accounts in the name of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).

The Telugu Desam legions called for widespread protests across the state, demanding the shutting down of educational institutions, public transport, and other government facilities. Nevertheless, the protest call by TDP received an average response in several regions, including Visakhapatnam.

