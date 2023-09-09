This morning, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) carried out the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu in a skill development scam case. The sudden turn of events triggered state-wide protests, leading the government to restrict TDP leaders across Andhra Pradesh.

TDP MLA and ex-AP Education Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao faced arrest, alongside CBN, for their alleged involvement in the scam. Reacting to the arrest, the Vizag TDP leader said blemishing the name of Chandrababu Naidu, one of the senior-most politicians in the country, is a disgrace.

Speaking to the media here in Vizag, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said, “This sudden arrest of Chandrababu Naidu will not damage the reputation he gained as a CM.” He expressed CBN was never involved in revenge-driven politics and will soon come out with a clean chit. Earlier, MP Kesineni Nani wrote to the Prime Minister of India to intervene in this matter. Additionally, TDP leaders Ayyanapatrudu and Gana Babu were arrested too.

Following the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam, the APSRTC terminated services across the state until further notice. Pickets were set at TDP leaders’ residences to avoid further escalation of political heat.

Hindupur MLA Balakrishna, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan, and BJP AP head Daggubati Purandeswari condemned these arrests.

