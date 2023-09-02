In the latest development, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested four members in the suicide case of Riti Saha, the Bengal girl who jumped off from her hostel on 14 July 2023. The four apprehended persons were Gannu Kumaru, warden of Sadhana Ladies Hostel, Etcherla Surya Kumari, owner of Sadhana Ladies Hostel, Durga Ravikanth, assistant manager at Aakash Byju’s, and Gundu Rajeswara Rao, manager of Aakash Byju’s Vizag branch.

As per the police report, negligence from these four led Riti to take the harsh decision. Initially filed as a case of suspicious death under Section 174 or CrPC, the police changed it to Section 304 (II) or IPC for a further probe. It may be recalled that the Government of West Bengal demanded a detailed investigation into this matter as the parents of the deceased person alleged foul play in their daughter’s death.

A team of Bengal Police had arrived earlier in Visakhapatnam to investigate the suicide of the 17-year-old girl. Upon investigation, the city police concluded that the college and hostel authorities’ negligence led to Riti’s death. The complete facts are yet to be disclosed.

