In a shocking case reported under the MVP Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam, a teenage girl attempted suicide in disappointment over not getting her favourite snacks from her mother. As per the police report, she is battling for her life at a private hospital due to fatal head injuries.

The girl is currently pursuing BiPC intermediate at a residential college in Kommadi. On Tuesday, 29 August 2023, she visited her parents’ residence in MVP Colony to celebrate her birthday. On Wednesday, while she was returning to college, her mother packed some snacks to send her off.

Disappointed that her mother did not pack her favourite snacks, the teen got into a heated argument with her parents. In a fit of rage, the girl ran to the terrace from where she jumped off in a suicide attempt, according to the Visakhapatnam Police. This caused severe injuries to her head, leading her to slip into unconsciousness. She was immediately shifted to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

It may be recalled that a Kolkata-based MBBS aspirant recently committed suicide at her hostel in the city. This sparked a controversy as the bereaving parents alleged the hostel management of foul play. Nevertheless, the Visakhapatnam Police ascertained it was a suicide.

