Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS confirmed that Riti Saha, the Bengal girl who jumped from her hostel’s terrace on 14 July 2023, committed suicide. According to the CP, the girl went to the building’s terrace at around 10:30 and jumped off. The police revealed this information upon analysing the CCTV footage from four cameras in the hostel. It may be recalled that the parents of the deceased 17-year-old alleged the hostel authorities of foul play and stressed that their daughter did not commit suicide.

Riti, who passed her 10th board exams this year, moved to Visakhapatnam to prepare for the medical entrance exam. On 15 July, the hostel management informed her parents that she had jumped off from the building, upon which Sukbed Saha and his wife rushed to the city. Riti breathed last on 17 July due to internal injuries in her brain, informed the police.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reacted to this incident and consoled the bereaving parents earlier this month. She assured them of extensive support from the Bengal Police. Later, the AP High Court appointed a commissioner to probe this case. During their investigation, the city police collected statements from the deceased girl’s hostelmates and warden.

Though the reason for the suicide has not been ascertained yet, the Visakhapatnam CP stated that no secrets are being held back in the case of the Bengal girl, contrary to the parent’s belief. Further, they submitted the CCTV footage to the bereaving parents.

