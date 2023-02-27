India is abundant with lakes, rivers, and other water bodies that are highly significant in its rich culture. These water bodies are not only culturally important but also a sight to sore eyes and are breathtakingly beautiful. Boating is an ideal way to capture the true essence of such scenic places. There are several places that allow one to enjoy boating and we have curated a list of such picturesque locations. Have a look that these scenic places in India that offer amazing boating experiences.

Hogenakkal Falls- Tamil Nadu

Hogenakkal Falls are situated on the Kaveri River, in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. Renowned as the Niagara Falls of South India, Hogenakkal Falls gets its name from the extraordinary rock arrangement surrounding it. One can enjoy boating on coracles during the dry seasons as the Kaveri waters are relatively calm then. The waters here are believed to have medicinal and healing properties, which make it a popular and unique tourist hotspot.

Gadisar Lake- Rajasthan

Gadisar Lake was built by the first ruler of Jaisalmer, Raja Rawal Jaisal. A fascinating fact about this lake is that it never dries out. One can enjoy a calm boat ride around the lake and relish scenic views of the temples located on the banks. Consider yourself lucky if you get to witness sunsets while boating as the beauty of such a view is truly magical.

Dhuandar Falls- Madhya Pradesh

Bhedaghat is located 20 km away from Jabalpur city and is famous for Dhuandar Falls. One can witness the spectacular sight of the Narmada River flowing between giant marble rocks in this scenic town. Take a merry boat ride under the glistening moonlight while listening to some interesting stories from the boatmen.

Kumarakom Backwaters- Kerala

The charm of God’s Own Country, Kerala, is incomparable to any other place. Kumarakom is located on Vembanad Lake in Kottayam District. It is known to be one of the most captivating backwater destinations in Kerala. A boat ride surrounded by lush greenery, lofty skies, and majestic waters is an adventure that cannot be missed when visiting Kumarakom.

Talakadu- Karnataka

Talakadu resides on the banks of River Kaveri in the Mysore District of Karnataka. Though a popular Hindu pilgrimage destination, the boating experience on the river here is something that must be on one’s list. As one day is enough to explore the place, it marks to be an ideal weekend getaway. One can also indulge in fun activities such as swimming, football, volleyball, and much more at the river.

