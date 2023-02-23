India has an estimated 37 million motorcycles. Most people would think of a motorcycle as a practical and cost saving mode of transportation. Over the past few decades however, biking for leisure has become an obsession of many men and women in India. Few things compare to exploring the many beauties of our country with the immersion that a bike provides. Apart from the freeing experience a bike provides, it also instills a sense of fun and adventure in riders. Since bikes can get people to places that other vehicles cannot, it is quite the thrilling experience. This makes biking in India a great activity for even the most hardcore adrenaline junkies.

Here are the best biking routes in India for those in search of more adventure in their lives.

#1 Manali-Leh

This route is probably on the bucket list of every biker and biking enthusiast in the world. On this route, there are many beautiful mountainsides, rivers, streams and pine forests. This route is an adventure lover’s dream as it features several challenging portions of the road. These stretches will prove to be both a learning experience and a challenge to all riders whatever their level of experience. The Journey can take anywhere from 7-14 days depending on how you pace yourself. There are several bike rental services available for this route which makes it a convenient option if you don’t wish to travel with your own bike.

#2 Jaipur-Jaisalmer

Jaipur to Jaisalmer is a nice two-day route for bikers that want a more laid-back adventure. This route has lovely roads and a lot of beautiful desert scenery. However, the heat of Rajasthan is something to be taken into consideration while setting out on this journey, especially in summer. As with most other biking routes, there are several tour agencies that offer packages with rental bikes. All in all, the magic of the desert should make this trip a memorable one.

#3 Ahmedabad-Rann of Kutch

This trip can be done in one day or two depending on how much you want to push yourself. The Rann of Kutch is well known for its surreal and stunning natural beauty. The journey to Kutch from Ahmedabad is no less and will leave any traveller in awe. This route also has bike rental services that you can book. There are also guided bike tours available.

#4 Sikkim- Darjeeling

Yet another favourite route amongst most bikers, this route is also one of the most adventurous and enriching ones on this list of biking routes in India. The towering mountains of Sikkim offer some of the most breathtaking views in the world. This journey is not only a way to explore the natural beauty, but also a way to explore the fascinating culture of the people of Sikkim. The most common route taken is from Siliguri to Zero Point, then onto Gangtok and finally finishing the trip off at Darjeeling. This route is around 650 kilometres and should take around 9 days to explore the route in a more relaxed manner.

#5 Guwahati-Tawang

This route is an excellent way to experience the beauty and the culture of the North East region of India. From the lush greenery of the plains of Assam to the towering heights of the mountains of Arunachal, the Guwahati-Tawang route is simply extraordinary. It will also prove to be fairly challenging as the altitude changes rather drastically when travelling from Guwahati to Tawang. A round trip between these two locations will take around 8 days to complete and will have a total distance of around 1050 kilometres.

#6 Chennai-Pondicherry

Few things can compare to the feeling of a nice ocean breeze on your face as you ride along a breathtaking coastline on the scenic East Coast Road. Though it isn’t much of a challenge, this trip will be just as enriching as all the others on this list of biking routes in India. The total distance of this trip is around 160 kilometres and can easily be done in a day. However, what is recommended is riding to Mahabalipuram at a leisurely pace and spending a night there before heading to Pondicherry the next day.

