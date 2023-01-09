This one is for daredevils seeking a thrilling rush of adrenaline. The adrenaline rush, the atmosphere beating against your chest and the picturesque view that you take in as you skydive are something that will stick with you. Some of the sky diving spots in India are worth the money and time. So the next time you’re feeling venturous, why not give skydiving a shot?

Here are some of the best sky diving spots in India:

Hyderabad

Nagarjuna Sagar Airport offers the thrilling experience of Accelerated Freefalling as you overlook the River Krishna Valley. 365Hops provides a three-day training camp followed by the epic jump you’ve been waiting for and a certificate at the end of it. The trainers have been licensed by the United States Parachute Association and charge Rs. 19,500/- per head. The fall lasts for 30 seconds proceeded the parachute deployed, allowing you to land slowly and take in the spectacular view.

Mysore

The Chamundi Hills in Mysore is one of the best skydiving spots in India, as it offers a spectacular view of the whole of Mysore. Tandem and Accelerated Freefall (AFF) are the two types of jump available, priced at 35,000/- and 25,000/- respectively. The free fall height is about 9000 – 10000 ft. The AFF requires 5-6 days of training and includes around 10 jumps.

Dhana – Madhya Pradesh

Dhana, a town in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, has a skydive strip that offers a scenic view of the serene town. A tandem instructor accompanies the skydiver to ensure safety after a 30-minute training session. The Static Jump has no instructor attached and is guided via radio. The training for Static Jump lasts for 2 days. The height of the fall is about 4000 ft, and the speed of the free fall is 120 kmph. The Tandem jumps are priced at INR 35,000 – INR 37,500, and the Static Jumps are priced at INR 24,000.

Aamby Valley – Maharashtra

Aamby Valley is known for its 10,000 ft tandem jumps and is the best diving spot for skydiving in India. The place offers membership all year round for ardent skydivers. A one-hour training session is conducted where one is briefed on the necessary Do’s and Don’ts. Once you get off the plane at 10,000 ft, the instructor deploys the parachute in 30 seconds, and you can enjoy the picturesque valley. Tandem skydiving is charged Rs. 20,000/- on weekdays and Rs. 25,000/- on weekends.

Deesa – Gujarat

The country’s first diving spot, Deesa, a lakeside city in Gujarat, is among the best diving spots in India. Skydiving camps are often held by the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Parachuting Federation. One can opt for either Tandem jump, Static Line Jump or Accelerated Freefall. Static Jump requires 2 days of training, and the parachute deploys as soon as you jump off the plane. The prices range from 16,500/- to 37,500/- depending on the type of skydiving.

Bir Billing – Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh, with its scenic landscapes, provides skydiving and paragliding in Bir Billing. It is, in fact, known as the paragliding capital of India. One can take in the breathtaking view of the rugged mountain. Tandem skydiving is the only type that is available and

