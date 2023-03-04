March is here and so is the summer heat! The summer in Vizag is no joke and most of us barely even step out to avoid the harsh heat. Inevitably at some point, it starts to take a toll on us and we look for ways to cool ourselves. Lucky for us, the city is blessed with several outlets serving refreshing drinks and one of the popular options is thickshakes. Spoil yourself this summer by heading out to these best thickshake places in Vizag to beat the heat.

Here are the 6 best thickshake places in Vizag you shouldn’t miss out on.

The Thickshake Factory

The Thickshake Factory serves one of the best thickshakes in Vizag and has been the people’s favourite since its opening. With branches at various locations, this outlet is a go-to spot when one craves an amazing dessert. Their range of thickshakes includes Belgian Chocolate Thickshake, Strawberry Chocochip Thickshake, Blueberry Delight Thickshake, and more.

Locations: Dutt Island, Maddilapalem, Pandurangapuram

Creme Shakes

The thickshakes from Creme Shakes are simply to die for. From breakfast shakes to their much-reputed signature shakes, their plethora of drinks are sure to meet everyone’s liking. Some of their bestselling thickshakes include Almond Choco Feast, Belgium Dark Chocolate, Black Currant, Moon Nuts and more. Vanilla Vacation, Willy Wonka, Banana Caramel Crunch, and Muddy Nutella are part of their classic thickshake range.

Location: Near Yoga Village, RK Beach Road

Baskin Robbins

The international ice cream chain Baskin Robbins is known for its innovative flavours of ice creams. When you find yourself craving something new, be sure to check out this outlet. Mango Bubble, Lotus Biscoff, Cotton Candy and Marshmallow are some of the thickshakes one must try without fail. Apart from thickshakes, their bestsellers include Mississippi Mud Roll Cake, Classic Fudge Roll Cake, Blueberry Cheesecake, and Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream. Make sure to check their vegan catalogue.

Location: Opposite Dutt Island

Makers of Milkshake

Located in a happening locality in the city, Makers of Milkshake is sure to provide the cooling effect you’ll need this summer. Some of their bestsellers include Strawberry Thickshake, Oreo Thickshake, Butterscotch Thickshake, and Belgium Dark Chocolate Thickshake. If you’re craving something lighter, then you could consider trying their range of lemonades like Strawberry, Green Apple, Tropical, and Ice Spice.

Location: Opp Dutt Island, beside PMJ Jewelleries, Siripuram

Dessertino

Dessertino will not fail to cater to your sweet tooth. Popular for their desserts, this place also offers some of the best thickshakes as well. Triple Berry, Mango Explosion, Biscoff Crumbs, and Bueno Frost are amongst their range of thickshakes. For other dessert options, try their Swiss Choco Chips Waffle, Brownie Kit Kat Waffle, and Lotus Split Waffle.

Location: Harbour Park road. Opposite HDFC Bank, Dwarakanagar

Kelvin Scale

Last but not the least, Kelvin Scale is a worthy mention in the list of best thickshakes in Vizag. Some of their widely-loved options include Belgian Bang Thickshake, Bubble Buzz Thickshake, Yummly Mango Thickshake, and Passion Fruit Punch Thickshake.

Location: Sector 5, MVP Double Road

