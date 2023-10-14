Embark on a culinary journey at these places serving Korean food in Vizag. Discover the vibrant flavours and unique dishes that this cuisine has to offer right here in the heart of the city. This guide showcases the top eateries in the city where you can savour the authentic taste of Korea, bringing a slice of Seoul to the coast. Indulge in a diverse range of Korean food delights and experience the rich gastronomic culture Vizag has embraced.

Taj’s Korean Street Food Truck

Indulge in the bustling atmosphere of this beloved spot in Vizag, offering budget-friendly yet delicious Korean cuisine. The crowd-favourite menu boasts savoury Ramen, delectable Korean sandwiches, succulent chicken tenders, and flavorful chicken wings. Prepare your taste buds for a delightful blend of Korean dishes infused with spicy Indian flavours at this vibrant and popular eatery.

Location: Opp Vuda Park, Beach Road

Mekong Restaurant

Discover Your Next Weekend Retreat for South East Asian Delights. Ideal for brunch dates with loved ones or friendly gatherings, this venue offers an enticing array of Pan Asian cuisine. Alongside delectable Korean and Japanese fare, the menu caters to diverse tastes.

Location: Hotel Green Park, Ram Nagar

Selene RestoCafe

A Perfect Spot for Group Dining. Ideal for outings with friends and family, this venue offers an enticing selection of Korean soups like Kalguksu, Yukgaejang, and Samgyetang. Delight in a cosy dining experience with your loved ones while savouring authentic Korean flavours at their best.

Location: Daspalla Hills, Pandurangapuram

Sam’s Griddle

Discover Sam’s Griddle, where the ambience is inviting and the menu is a gastronomic delight. Offering a diverse array of dishes to please every palate, this restaurant stands out for its exceptional Korean cuisine. The Korean fare here is particularly praiseworthy, promising a delightful experience for anyone seeking a taste of authentic flavours from this vibrant cuisine.

Location: Opp Waltair Club, Siripuram

The Red Box

The Red Box, a renowned Indo-Asian takeaway joint, specializes in Chinese cuisine. While their Chinese dishes are a highlight, a must-try is their Korean-inspired Chicken Burnt Garlic Fried Rice and Kung Pao Chicken. Indulge in the flavorful blend of Burnt Garlic Fried Rice and sautéed Diced Vegetables with Red Chillies and Cashew Nuts, a taste sensation that shouldn’t be missed.

Location: MVP Colony

Let us know where you are trying Korean food in Vizag. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.