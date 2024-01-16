In an unfortunate incident on January 16, 2024, a seven year old girl fell victim to a kite string injury in Visakhapatnam when the manjha string struck her on the neck. The girl, accompanied by her father, was riding a bike on Visakhapatnam’s Beach Road when this accident occurred, resulting in injuries from the sharp edges of the thread.

The incident occurred as the father and daughter were traveling on a two wheeler from Pandurangapuram to Waltair Club Road. The girl was seated in the front of the bike, and the string caused severe injuries to the right side of her neck.

The parents expressed their sorrow over this unfortunate incident, especially during the festival season. Currently, she is under medical care and observation in the KGH IRCU, where doctors are providing treatment. According to reports, the girl received 15 stitches on her neck due to this kite-related injury. The girl’s condition is stable, and she is recovering well.

Citizens are advised to exercise caution while flying kites to prevent such unfortunate kite injuries. The Visakhapatnam Police have addressed this kite string injury incident and advised people to be careful and alert.

