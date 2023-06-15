The Vizag City Police have devised a trial initiative, with traffic restrictions and measures, to enhance the beach experience for beach road visitors. They plan to impose traffic restrictions on an experimental basis during weekends to provide space for beachgoers and pedestrians to walk along the RK Beach stretch.

To tackle the issue of congestion caused by parked vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, the movement of four-wheelers will be prohibited from the Park Hotel junction to the NTR statue between 4 pm and 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. This measure aims to create more space on the road and alleviate traffic hassles.

Designated parking areas will be established at Park Hotel Junction and NTR Statue Junction to accommodate four-wheelers. City Police Commissioner, CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS, highlighted the identification of a site near the museum in the Park Hotel area and an APIIC location near the NTR Statue for this purpose. This experimental change aims to provide more space along the beach for visitors.

In addition to the traffic restrictions, traffic police will also be deployed during weekends to monitor law and order, as well as traffic situations. Stringent action will be taken against any violations of traffic norms, particularly on the beach stretch. The city police chief emphasized the importance of following traffic rules for safe rides.

The objective of these measures and restrictions on the Beach Road by the Vizag Police is to address the lack of space for beachgoers to roam around the beach road, especially on weekends when families and children visit. By implementing these experimental traffic restrictions and parking arrangements, authorities aim to create a more enjoyable and hassle-free experience.

