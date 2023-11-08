As a part of beautifying the city, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has taken up the redevelopment of several primary junctions. It is already known that decorations such as water fountains, attractive statues, and plant saplings are being set up at the AS Raja Grounds junction in MVP Colony, Railway New Colony, Jagadamba, Akkayyapalem, and Kailasagiri junctions. In a recent development, the civic body has extended this project to facelift five more locations- Maddilapalem, Ushodaya, Hanumanthuwaka, Old Gajuwaka, and Gurudwara.

GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma IAS stated that this project would cost 7.5 crores, and an additional 7 crores would be spent on installing the water fountains with decorative lights. A portion of this estimated budget would be allocated from the Smart City project funds. While beautification at the Maddilapalem and Gurudwara junctions neared completion, the works at the remaining select locations are moving at a brisk pace.

The civic body commissioner expressed that the redevelopment of these junctions in Visakhapatnam also facilitates air pollution control. He observed that the fountains and saplings restrict the spread of particulate matter in the air. While many residents complained of traffic hassles due to the ongoing works at the busy intersections, the authorities affirmed that once completed, the traffic flow would be smoother than before.

