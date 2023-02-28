Summer has begun in Vizag and it has us all looking for different ways to refresh. The next time you crave something different, other than milkshakes and fruit juices, how about giving smoothies a try? Vizag is endowed with several eateries that serve mouth-watering food, and the same applies to smoothies as well. From Drunken Monkey’s Watermelon Lime Drizzle to Madstreet Delights’ Mixed Berry Banana Smoothie, there are a lot of options to pick from. So head out to these places for the best smoothies in Vizag.

Here is a list of places serving the best smoothies in Vizag.

Drunken Monkey

Drunken Monkey has been loved by Vizag since its opening. The affordable prices and good service, along with great food, have made this place people’s favourite. And of course, they undoubtedly serve the best smoothies in town. Monkey Confidential Smoothie, Cucumber Cooler, Super Veggie, Watermelon Lime Drizzle, and a lot more are on their list of must-haves. They also offer several smoothie combos.

Locations: RTC Complex junction. MVP Double Road

The Healthy Grub

The Healthy Grub is another eatery in Vizag that offers healthy meal options. They specialise in South Indian Cuisine and serve a range of other delicacies. Kiwi Green Smoothie and Chocolate Protein Smoothie are the two mouth-watering smoothies, they offer on their menu.

Location: Old Gajuwaka

Macchiato Coffee Shop & Bakery

Another great place for smoothies in Vizag is Macchiato. This eatery specialises in pizzas, burgers, and beverages. Hide n Seek Smoothie, Nutties Smoothie, Burbon Smoothie, Blueberry Smoothie, and others are on their long list of smoothies available. For flavourful snacks, try their Chicken Tikka Sandwich, Chicken Tikka Pizza, and Egg Chicken Maggie.

Location: Seethammadhara

Frozen Bottle- Milkshakes, Desserts, And Ice Creams

If you are looking for a place that has plenty of options on its beverage menu, then Frozen Bottle is the way to go. It is recommended to try out their Choco Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie. Some of their other must-haves are the Rainbow Smoothie, Chickoo Ice Cream, Caramel Kit Kat Ice Cream Sundae, and Black Current Ice Cream.

Location: Resapuvanipalem, Maddilapalem

Swap

It is hard to find places that serve delicious food, that is also healthy. Swap is one of those places that can cover both. They serve a range of appetizing meals and beverages, that are also good for your health. Apple Beetroot and Carrot Smoothie, Chia Strawberry Smoothie, Protein Smoothie, and Banana Papaya Smoothie are on their list of must-haves.

Location: Ninithaas Highs Peda, Waltair Main Road

Madstreet Delights

Located in one of the most happening parts of the city, Madstreet Delights serves one of the best beverages and ice creams in Vizag. From thick shakes, and milkshakes, to mocktails this eatery serves it all. It is recommended to try their Mixed Berry Banana Smoothie and Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie.

Location: Ramatalkies

