Vizag has long been considered a jewel in the crown of Andhra Pradesh, offering a beautiful blend of modern marvels, gorgeous scenery, and historical richness. You will find a city that never stops changing and captivating tourists with its vibrant energy as we set out to explore the newest tourist attractions in Vizag. Known for its immaculate beaches, the City of Destiny has recently announced several new developments that appeal to a wide range of tourist interests.

Here are the latest tourist attractions in Vizag you must visit if you are new to the city.

YSR Viewpoint

With its elegant design featuring solar lights, seating arrangements, and an “I Love Vizag” selfie point, the once rugged-looking area has quickly gained popularity on social media. Recently, this newest hangout spot for the Vizag crowd has had a nameplate carved with the words “YSR Viewpoint.”

Vizag Square

Using a novel idea of utilising a 100-meter area surrounding Dutt Island in Siripuram, the GVMC has succeeded in implementing tactical urbanism. To foster social cohesion, a designated pedestrian space has been developed with quirky designs on the concrete road. Inspired by Times Square, a busy neighbourhood in New York City, well-known for its pedestrian traffic, this city centre arena has garnered a lot of interest.

Sea Harrier Museum

After sharing a building with TU-142 Aircraft, the 22,000-square-foot Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan on RK Beach Road in Vizag turned into an abode for the Sea Harrier Museum. Constructed at an expense of over Rs 10 crores, the fighter jet exhibit hanging from the ceiling attracted a huge number of visitors. Chief Minister Jagan unveiled Flight Museum, which was deactivated in 2016, to the public on 11 May 2023.

24/7 Coach Restaurant near Railway Station

This eatery called the Visakha Food Express, features both a sit-out area in the Mandi style and a dining area. Following Vijayawada, Guntur, and Vizianagaram as the other three cities in the state, this coach restaurant at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station is the fourth of its kind. This restaurant, which is close to the station’s Gate Number 1, was built with Rs 15 lakhs, utilising an abandoned coach.

