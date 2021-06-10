Adding another attraction to the city of destiny, a state museum is likely to be set up in Visakhapatnam soon. The Andhra Pradesh Government has planned to set up three more museums in Tirupati, Srikakulam and Ongole. According to the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), the State Museum to be set up in Vizag will showcase our national heritage and the culture of Andhra Pradesh.

Sources have revealed that the museum in Vizag will have technical, non-technical and digital displays for a better understanding of AP’s history. Like other museums which have been developed in the state, the museum is likely to have showcased the culture, tourism aspects and ancient history of the city of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh. The officials might also gather manuscripts, ancient antiquities and preserve them in the museum. This state museum to be set up in Vizag is to draw more tourists in the coming years. The motive of the Department of Archaeology and Museums is to make people know the history, incredible culture, tangible and intangible heritage of the state. It may be recalled that in the last two years, Bapu Museum in Vijayawada was upgraded to international standards with an estimated budget of Rs 6.40 crore provided as financial assistance from the Centre under the Museum Grant Scheme. Also, another museum established in Eluru has got new digital and interactive display technologies.

The Department of Archaeology and Museums have decided to upgrade and establish museums in different parts of the state, using digital technologies. Such upgraded museums are Anantapuramu and Kurnool, showcasing the rich heritage and culture of Rayalaseema. It is learnt that all antiquities in Bapu Museum, Eluru Museum, Government Museum (Kakinada) and Kondapalli Fort and Kondapalli Museum have been completed.