With a mission to nurture and develop the startup ecosystem, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) will launch a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Vizag. This development is to commemorate the 30th foundation day of STPI in India. This entity will add another 12 emerging tech CoEs to the existing 13 centers.

Marking this ceremonial day, STPI Director Mr. Omkar Rai announced that 12 CoEs have been approved and will be launched soon. Categorising the various establishments, Mr. Rai announced that a Centre of Excellence in Industry 4.0 Technology has been allotted to Vizag. Several other CoEs include an AIC STPINEXT, Big Data & AI in Bengaluru, IT application CoE in graphic design at Kohima, FinTech CoE at Gandhinagar, and data analytics CoE in Agartala, amongst many others.

This undertaking by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been the backbone for various startups venturing to create a world-class software product. STPI is on a steadfast mission to set up domain-centric Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies. This endeavour of the GOI will help encourage, boost, promote, and export software products marking India’s responsiveness to upcoming technologies.

What started as 3 CoEs across India, will now be 60 centers pan-India. This will be a major boost to the employment sector in India. Reportedly, Vizag was the country’s top branch in creating software and BPO jobs in the country under the India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS). While the metros and the capitals had the opportunity to have these celebrated temples of tech, the upcoming CoEs will pave their way into the two-tier towns like Vizag. STPI previously launched 13 CoEs in Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Mohali, Bengaluru, Pune, New Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, and Lucknow.