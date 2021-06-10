As the city witnesses a decline in Covid-19 cases, the vaccination process is running at full speed so far, having completed 9.8 lakh vaccine doses for the citizens of Vizag. The vaccination centres in Visakhapatnam are said to have adopted a quick mechanism of administering vaccines to more individuals in a short span. In the first phase, a total of 60,000 medical staff, paramedical staff and ASHA workers got vaccinated, the second phase vaccination was done for 82,000 including police, frontline workers, revenue, municipal and Anganwadi workers. The third and fourth phases of vaccination so far have been completed for 8.38 lakh. Now, the Government has also given the nod to vaccinate mothers with children below five years, students and employees to move abroad on a priority basis.
Also, from June 21, individuals above 18 years will get free vaccines, with the Centre buying 75 percent of the vaccine supply. Meanwhile, private hospitals such as Apollo are to give vaccines at a price set by the government. The price of Covishield has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, Sputnik V at Rs 1,145 per dose and Covaxin at Rs 1,410 per dose.
Here is the list of vaccination centres in Visakhapatnam:
Areas under GVMC/ Health centres
|Allipuram
|Bheemunipatnam
|Butchirajupalem
|Gnanapuram
|Maddilapalem
|Narava
|Sagar Nagar
|Swarna Bharathi
|Anakapalli
|Malkapuram
|Sriharipuram
|Pedagentyada
|Tagarapuvalasa
|Kaparada
|Vidyut Nagar
|Chengal Rao Peta,
|RP peta
|Fishermen colony
|Prasad gardens
|Lakshmi Nagar
|Burma camp
|One town
|Old Gajuwaka
|Arilova FRC
Urban and Rural areas
|KGH
|Bheemili
|Aganampudi
|Gudenkottaveedhihukum
|Munching Foot
|Aruku
|Simhachalam
|Narsipatnam
|Prasad Gardens
|Paderu
|Visakha steel general hospital
|Sunkarametta
|Thalla valasa
|Pinakota
|Rambilli
|Gopalapatnam
|Gomangi
|Lambasingi
|Anakapalli UFWC
|Malkapuram
|Bhimavaram
|Gajuwaka
|Chintapalli
|Devada
|Dumbriguda
|Gemelli
|Bhimili
|Buchimpeta
|Dimili
|Korokonda
|Chodavaram
|DH Anakapalli
|G. Madugula
|Lungaparthi
|Paravada
|Puram
|Pedabayalu
|Palavalasa
|Pendurthi
|Penugollu
|Railway Hospital
|Sileru
All registered for Covid-19 vaccination will be given a token a day before or sent a message to the registered mobile number. All are requested to cooperate and be present at the centre well in advance, keeping in mind the norms and regulations.
Discussion about this post