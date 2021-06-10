As the city witnesses a decline in Covid-19 cases, the vaccination process is running at full speed so far, having completed 9.8 lakh vaccine doses for the citizens of Vizag. The vaccination centres in Visakhapatnam are said to have adopted a quick mechanism of administering vaccines to more individuals in a short span. In the first phase, a total of 60,000 medical staff, paramedical staff and ASHA workers got vaccinated, the second phase vaccination was done for 82,000 including police, frontline workers, revenue, municipal and Anganwadi workers. The third and fourth phases of vaccination so far have been completed for 8.38 lakh. Now, the Government has also given the nod to vaccinate mothers with children below five years, students and employees to move abroad on a priority basis.

Also, from June 21, individuals above 18 years will get free vaccines, with the Centre buying 75 percent of the vaccine supply. Meanwhile, private hospitals such as Apollo are to give vaccines at a price set by the government. The price of Covishield has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, Sputnik V at Rs 1,145 per dose and Covaxin at Rs 1,410 per dose.

Here is the list of vaccination centres in Visakhapatnam:

Areas under GVMC/ Health centres Allipuram Bheemunipatnam Butchirajupalem Gnanapuram Maddilapalem Narava Sagar Nagar Swarna Bharathi Anakapalli Malkapuram Sriharipuram Pedagentyada Tagarapuvalasa Kaparada Vidyut Nagar Chengal Rao Peta, RP peta Fishermen colony Prasad gardens Lakshmi Nagar Burma camp One town Old Gajuwaka Arilova FRC

Urban and Rural areas KGH Bheemili Aganampudi Gudenkottaveedhihukum Munching Foot Aruku Simhachalam Narsipatnam Prasad Gardens Paderu Visakha steel general hospital Sunkarametta Thalla valasa Pinakota Rambilli Gopalapatnam Gomangi Lambasingi Anakapalli UFWC Malkapuram Bhimavaram Gajuwaka Chintapalli Devada Dumbriguda Gemelli Bhimili Buchimpeta Dimili Korokonda Chodavaram DH Anakapalli G. Madugula Lungaparthi Paravada Puram Pedabayalu Palavalasa Pendurthi Penugollu Railway Hospital Sileru

All registered for Covid-19 vaccination will be given a token a day before or sent a message to the registered mobile number. All are requested to cooperate and be present at the centre well in advance, keeping in mind the norms and regulations.