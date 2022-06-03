The bustling and the iconic road of Vizag, the RK Beach Road is more than just the beach and muri mixture. An entire lane carefully laid by the Bay of Bengal, decorated with artificially planted trees, decked with a wide footpath filled with street food is a whole vibe. This road has become the hangout spot for locals, who love celebrating every small occasion by the ocean. Banking on its popularity among the locals and its breathtaking views, many sea view restaurants have sprung up on the RK Beach Road, Vizag.

If you plan to host a birthday party or celebrate any success in life or just take your loved one for dinner, these sea view restaurants on the RK Beach Road are sure to add to your celebrations.

#1 The Tribe

This beachside restaurant cum pub, themed after the Goan shacks is a good option for all those looking for a candlelight dinner by the beach. Located within The Park Hotel on the RK Beach Road, this dimly lit shack paired with good music is a refreshing experience in the city. The restaurant also offers a wide range of menus for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians with alcohol.

#2 Ambica Sea Green

Tucked away in the corner of one of the lanes leading to the RK Beach Road, the Ambica Sea Green is that hotel one can easily spot. Lit with decorative lights, the view from its sea-facing restaurant is worth the money. With both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options available, the restaurant offers a royal feel with its velvet finish furniture. The next time you plan to go for dinner, consider this sea view restaurant on the RK Beach Road.

#3 The Square

One of the most visited restaurants in Vizag due to its breathtaking view, The Square at Novotel Varun Beach is an option for those who wish to enjoy a lavish buffet. With numerous dishes, and a double view of the pool and the Bay of Bengal, a meal at this sea view restaurant will make any celebration memorable.

#4 Waves Food Court

Located at the Bay View Hotel, this sea view group of restaurants is a good option for those who like to try multiple cuisines at once. With several kitchens under one roof, the next time you plan an outing with friends, this option could keep everyone happy.

#5 Masala Mafia

Yet another sea-view restaurant with breathtaking views, Masala Mafia located in Palm Beach Resort on the RK Beach Road offers both outdoor and indoor seating. The dimly lit outdoor seating is the perfect option for a romantic candlelight dinner with your loved ones.

