With yet another OTT platform ZEE5 releasing a long list of movies in the first two weeks of June, how are you planning to spend your weekend? We for one would love to sleep on the couch, order food and immerse ourselves in the fictional world. From comedy to thriller, English to Malayalam, there is something in store for everyone.

Check out these movies releasing on Zee5 these first two weeks of June.

#1 Who We Are- A Chronicle of Racism in America

This is an American documentary film which interweaves lectures, personal anecdotes, interviews, and revelations about the timeline of anti-black racism in the US. The movie was initially released in theatres on 14 January 2022. Who We Are was directed by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler.

Release date: 2 June

#2 Who You Gonna Call?

Who You Gonna call is s 2020 English film directed by Fran Strine and stars Ernie Hudson, Stevie Wonder, Bobby Brown, and others in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around Ray Parker Jr, who escapes the 1967 Detroit riots and becomes a world-famous guitarist, singer, actor, and producer.

Release date: 8 June

#3 Kinnerasani

Starring Kalyan Dhev and Ann Sheetal in the lead roles, and Ravindra Vijay and others in crucial roles, Kinnerasaani was directed by Ramana Teja. Skipping a theatrical release, this movie is directly released on the OTT platform Zee5.

Release date: 10 June

#4 Parthosinte Padappukkal

This is a 2022 Malayalam comedy-drama, directed by Afsal Abdul Latheef, The movie stars Sharaf U Dheen, Grace Anthony, Nalsen K Gafoor, and others in crucial roles. Parthosinte Padappukkal revolves around a gas agency worker and his family of four children.

Release date: 10 June

#5 Ardh

Starring Rajpal Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, and Hiten Tejwani in crucial roles, Ardh was directed by Paleesh Mechhal. This Hindi drama film skipped theatrical release and is directly releasing on Zee5.

Release date: 10 June

#6 Infinite Storm

The 2022 English thriller directed by Małgorzata Szumowska, Michał Englert stars Noami Watts and Billy Howle in lead roles. the movie tells the story of two trekkers who try to escape a huge storm while ascending Mount Washington.

Release date: 14 June

