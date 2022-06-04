The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) officials have announced that the tickets for the upcoming IND VS SA T20 match in Vizag will be available online from 11:30 am on 5 June 2022. The offline sales will commence on 8 June at three different centres across the city.

As per the statement by the ACA officials, tickets for the IND VS SA T20 match in Vizag will be available on the Paytm app and Paytm Insider website. Though the offline ticket sale centres have not been revealed yet, the Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium is expected to be one of them. The indoor stadium served as a ticket sale centre for cricket matches in the past. A centre at the ACA-VDCA Stadium is also expected.

Also, online booked tickets will be home delivered, as per the officials. Tickets pricing Rs 600, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000 Rs 3,500, and Rs 6,000 will be available for booking.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.