The Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation (VMC) has announced a ban on the use of plastic in the district, following its sister city, Visakhapatnam. Marking the World Environment Day, the plastic ban will come into effect on 5 June 2022 in Vizianagaram. Earlier, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) announced its decision to ban the usage of plastic.

Stating that the usage of single-use and non-biodegradable plastics will be fined, the VMC Medical Officer KVS Satyanarayana said that traders must get rid of plastic covers in the next few days. The VMC officials further appealed to the public to find plastic-free alternatives. It was also said that the civic body is in talks with several organizations to step forward with eco-friendly bags and covers.

The officials have expressed their confidence that plastic usage can be completely eliminated in the coming few months. Additionally, the civic body of Vizianagaram has mentioned that surprise checks will be conducted to put an end to any illegal use of plastics by vendors.

Speaking of their struggle to enforce a ban on plastic usage, the officials pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down their actions. Further, they expressed the blockage of drains due to the disposal of plastic waste as a major concern during monsoon.

The ban on plastic use will come into effect on 5 June.

