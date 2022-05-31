The Indian Cinema Industry has used the concept of twins in its storylines from times unknown. All regional languages have been a fan of this concept. Old Telugu movies such as Hello Brother, Jeans, and Charulatha have been major hits using the concept of twins. The common storyline being, one saving the other, watch these 7 Telugu movies on OTT which showcase twins in lead roles.

Check out these movies on OTT with lead actors playing twin roles.

#1 Adhurs

Directed by VV Vinayak, this action drama tells the story of twin brothers who are separated at birth. They both have different upbringing in different locations. When one of them gets kidnapped, the other sets the course to rescue. The cast includes Jr. NTR, Nayanthara, Sheela Kaur and others in prominent roles. Watch Jr. NTR in a twin role on Amazon Prime Video.

#2 Brothers

Starring Suriya in the role of twins, this Tamil action thriller dubbed in Telugu was directed by KV Anand. The twins in this movie try to save their fathers flourishing business from a spy. They make a shocking revelation that affects their lives forever, just before the spy is killed. The cast of the movie includes Kajal Aggarwal, Sachin Khedekar and others in prominent roles. Watch the movie on Zee5.

#3 Mersal

Named Adirindi in Telugu, the original Tamil movie stars Vijay in the twin role. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the movie tells the story of Maaran, a doctor who is falsely arrested for the murder of his colleague. He discovers that the real culprit is his twin who was separated at birth. His twin who committed the crime will be trying to expose corruption in the medical industry. Watch the movie on Disney+Hotstar, Zee5 or Netflix.

#4 Legend

Directed by Boyapati Srinu this Telugu action-drama showcases Balakrishna in the role of twins. The movie tells the story of Krishna, the younger twin who lives in Dubai and falls in love with Sneha. When he visits India, a rivalry between two reputed families raises the heat of the political scenario in Vizag. How the older twin tackles the situation is what highlights the movie. Watch the movie on YouTube.

#5 Jai Lava Kusa

Not just twins, but a movie with triplets played by Jr. NTR, the romantic drama is directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby. The movie tells the story of identical triplets Jai, Lava, and Kusa who get separated at a young age. They follow different paths in life as one goes on to become a criminal, one becomes a small-time crook and the other becomes a bank manager. Watch what happened when the three met on Zee5.

#6 24

The Tamil sci-fi movie dubbed in Telugu tells the story of a scientist who invents a time-travelling watch. His evil twin brother wants to get hold of the watch desperately. Years later the scientist’s son battles his uncle who is desperately in search of it. The movie stars Suriya in the role of twins and also stars Samantha, Nithya Menon and others in prominent roles. Watch the movie on Zee5 or Disney+Hotstar.

#7 Akhanda

In the latest release from Nandamuri Balakrishna, he is playing the role of twins separated at birth. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the movie tells the story of one twin, an ardent believer of Lord Shiva Akhanda who moves heaven and earth to save his twin brother Murali Krishna from an evil trap by Varadarajulu. The cast of the movie also includes Pragya Jaiswal, Srikanth Meka and others in prominent roles. Watch the movie on Disney+Hotstar.

Let us know in the comments below which of these 7 Telugu movies on OTT which showcase twins in lead roles is your favourite.