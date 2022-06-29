The Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a Maoist leader in the Alluri Seetharamaraju District, near Visakhapatnam, which led to the surrender of 60 other members of the banned outfit, Communist Party of India Maoist CPI(M).

The Maoist leader who carried an award of ₹5 lakh on his head was arrested near Visakhapatnam with ₹39 lakh in hand including a 5kg landmine, 5 detonators, and a 9-mm pistol and ammunition. Identified as Vanathala Rama Krishna (35), who went by various aliases, is the area committee secretary of the Maoist Pedabayalu-Korukonda area in the Alluri Seetharamaraju District, according to the Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General of Police S Hari Krishna who addressed the media. It was also informed that the arrested was involved in 124 cases including 13 exchanges of fire, 14 murders, and also an explosion of landmines.

Among those who surrendered, 33 were CPI(M) members, 27 were militia members, among whom 8 were women. These members who belonged to the tribal community were said to have joined the banned outfit due to coercion and threats. They were involved in criminal activities such as triggering land mines, targeting police personnel and setting cellular phone towers on fire. The militia members on the other hand were mainly involved in destroying public property according to the police.

The police believe that with this surrender and arrest of 60 members, the banned outfit has become weak in the Alluri Seetharamaraju District. Super Intendent of Police S Satish Kumar and other police personnel were also present.

