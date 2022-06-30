If you are wondering what to watch this weekend on Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+Hotstar this weekend, we have got you covered. With a few exciting web series released this week, plan your weekend accordingly. Here is an idea, grab your favourite popcorn, order your favourite food and just settle on your couch this Sunday watching these new web series that released this week on these OTT platforms.

Here is a list of web series that released during the last week of June on different OTT platforms.

#1 Pirate Gold of Adak Island

This new documentary web series which aired on Netflix this week has only 8 episodes, 30 minutes each. The series trails along with an expert team who unearth legendary pirate treasures. The main target of the team is to find the $365 million of gold buried around the Adak Island. The island which is located in the US is close to Japan. This documentary series is exciting and could be a quick watch this weekend.

#2 The Upshaws Season 2

The new season of the comedy series on Netflix is here and we couldn’t be happier. All sitcom fans, you are in for a laughter roller-coaster this weekend. The series tells the story of a working-class family of colour in Indiana who strive for a better life. In fear of the same, they continue to juggle between their everyday struggles. The series is created by Regina Y Hicks and Wanda Sykes.

#3 Baymax

Story of the character from Big Hero6, Baymax urges a reluctant Kiko to ease her aches and face her fears. Directed by Don Hall, the new series on Disney+Hotstar stars Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter and Maya Rudolph in prominent roles. Packed with adventure, the animated series could be a refreshing watch this weekend.

#4 Monstrous

The K-drama which released this week is a supernatural thriller story about archaeologists unveiling a strange mystery. The reason this series is worth a watch is that it was nominated to premiere at the Cannes International Series Festival 2022. Starring Koo Kyo-hwan and Shin Hyun-been in lead roles, the K-drama web series on Amazon Prime Video is worth a watch this weekend.

#5 Only Murders in the Building

Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in prominent roles, this true crime web series is back with a new season to keep you hooked to the screen this weakened. The three who bond over the shared love for true crime, try to solve murders that happen in their building. Catch up on this web series released this last week of June on Disney+Hotstar.

